Իվան Վոլինկինը եկել էր մոր հետ՝ պապի նկարով
- 17:06 | Մայիս 9,2017 | Հասարակություն
-
Երեք տարբեր պատերազմների մասնակցած հերոսների նկարներն այսօր Երեւանի փողոցներով բարձր պահած տանում էին նրանց սերունդները, բարեկամները, հարազատներն ու պարզապես քաղաքացիներ: «Անմահ գունդ» խորհրդանշական անունը կրող քայլերթը արդեն երկրորդ տարին է միավորում է հաղթանակի սերնդին:
Երթի առջեւից քայլում են Հայրենական մեծ պատերազմի վետերանների սերունդները: Նրանց հետ է նաեւ ՀՀ-ում ՌԴ դեսպան Իվան Վոլինկինը՝ իր պապի նկարով:
Ամեն տարի թոռան հետ Թամանյան դիվիզիայում կռված Իսրայել Ստեփանյանի որդին մասնակցում է այս հաղթանակի օրվա միջոցառումներին: Այսօր միայն մի նպատակ ունի, որ թոռներն իմանան իրենց պատմությունն ու փոխանցեն հետնորդներին:
Երթն ավարտվեց հայրենական պատերազմի հերոս Նելսոն Ստեփանյանի արձանի մոտ, պսակներ ու ծաղիկներ դրվեցին:
