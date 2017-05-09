Իվան Վոլինկինը եկել էր մոր հետ՝ պապի նկարով

  • 17:06 | Մայիս 9,2017 | Հասարակություն
A parade under the slogan of 'Immortal Bowl' within the framework of the triple holiday took place in Yerevan, Armenia

Երեք տարբեր պատերազմների մասնակցած հերոսների նկարներն այսօր Երեւանի փողոցներով  բարձր պահած տանում էին նրանց սերունդները, բարեկամները, հարազատներն ու պարզապես քաղաքացիներ:  «Անմահ գունդ» խորհրդանշական անունը կրող քայլերթը արդեն երկրորդ տարին է միավորում է հաղթանակի սերնդին:

Երթի առջեւից քայլում են  Հայրենական մեծ պատերազմի  վետերանների սերունդները: Նրանց հետ է նաեւ ՀՀ-ում ՌԴ դեսպան Իվան Վոլինկինը՝ իր պապի նկարով:

Ամեն տարի  թոռան հետ  Թամանյան դիվիզիայում կռված  Իսրայել Ստեփանյանի որդին մասնակցում է այս հաղթանակի օրվա միջոցառումներին: Այսօր միայն մի նպատակ ունի, որ թոռներն իմանան իրենց պատմությունն ու  փոխանցեն հետնորդներին:

Երթն ավարտվեց հայրենական պատերազմի հերոս Նելսոն Ստեփանյանի արձանի մոտ, պսակներ ու ծաղիկներ դրվեցին:

A parade under the slogan of 'Immortal Bowl' within the framework of the triple holiday took place in Yerevan, Armenia

A parade under the slogan of ‘Immortal Bowl’ within the framework of the triple holiday took place in Yerevan, Armenia

A parade under the slogan of 'Immortal Bowl' within the framework of the triple holiday took place in Yerevan, Armenia

A parade under the slogan of ‘Immortal Bowl’ within the framework of the triple holiday took place in Yerevan, Armenia

A parade under the slogan of 'Immortal Bowl' within the framework of the triple holiday took place in Yerevan, Armenia

A parade under the slogan of ‘Immortal Bowl’ within the framework of the triple holiday took place in Yerevan, Armenia

A parade under the slogan of 'Immortal Bowl' within the framework of the triple holiday took place in Yerevan, Armenia

A parade under the slogan of ‘Immortal Bowl’ within the framework of the triple holiday took place in Yerevan, Armenia

A parade under the slogan of 'Immortal Bowl' within the framework of the triple holiday took place in Yerevan, Armenia

A parade under the slogan of ‘Immortal Bowl’ within the framework of the triple holiday took place in Yerevan, Armenia

A parade under the slogan of 'Immortal Bowl' within the framework of the triple holiday took place in Yerevan, Armenia

A parade under the slogan of ‘Immortal Bowl’ within the framework of the triple holiday took place in Yerevan, Armenia

A parade under the slogan of 'Immortal Bowl' within the framework of the triple holiday took place in Yerevan, Armenia

A parade under the slogan of ‘Immortal Bowl’ within the framework of the triple holiday took place in Yerevan, Armenia

 

  • Views
  • Տպել

ՆՄԱՆ ՆՅՈՒԹԵՐ

ԱՅԼ ԼՈՒՐԵՐ ԱՅՍ ԲԱԺՆԻՑ

Տեսանյութեր

< >

 

 

 

Լրահոս Տեսանյութեր