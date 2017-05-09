Տոնական Երևանն ու Ստեփանակերտը. լուսանկարներ

  • 12:03 | Մայիս 9,2017 | Հասարակություն
Events dedicated to the triple holiday of May took place in Victory Park of Yerevan, Armenia

Երևան, 9 մայիսի, Հաղթանակի զբոսայգի

Ստեփանակերտ, 9 մայիսի

Demonstration of military equipment and armaments within the framework of the triple holiday took place on Renaissance Square of Stepanakert, Artsakh Republic

